High school coach, 28, randomly shot and killed at bar while attending conference

A 28-year-old high school coach was "randomly shot and killed" standing on a rooftop bar while she was in town for a conference, police said.

Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach from Jasper Independent School District in Texas, was visiting San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference when she was randomly shot and killed while at a local rooftop bar just after midnight on Tuesday, police said.

"Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited," according to a statement issued by the San Antonio Police Department.

Burt was reportedly at the bar with other coaches from across the state when the shooting occurred on the 500 block of E. Crockett St.

"She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap," said Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy on X. "My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing."

Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold announced her death in a statement on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD," Seybold said. "Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time."

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help for any information regarding this tragic incident.

If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact our SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. Any information provided may help solve this case.