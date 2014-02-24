24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
150-room boutique hotel planned for site next to Moore Square
2 hours ago
Durham homeowners brace for property tax increase
Severe thunderstorms possible overnight into Wednesday: Timeline
3 hours ago
Fayetteville man charged with murder in death of infant
32 minutes ago
Jury deliberates fate of man charged in Home Depot shoving death
3 hours ago
Smithfield Police looking for teen wanted in drive-by shooting
1 hour ago
Coyote choked to death after attacking man tests positive for rabies
No tax increase included in Raleigh city manager's proposed budget