Man found dead on side of the road in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found dead on the side of the road early on Sunday morning in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said officers responded to calls about an unconscious person lying on the side of the road in the 2500 block of Wrightwood Avenue at 12:36 a.m. Police said a medical examiner at the scene found that the man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if the shooting happened at the scene or at another location.

The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at 919-560-4440 extension 29416. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or go online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

