How you can participate in the LUNGe Forward 5k

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration is Saturday, March 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.
The event focuses on support, awareness, and honoring those affected by lung cancer.
During the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., here's what you can expect:
To sign up or donate, visit Triangle.LUNGeForward.org
Monies raised help fund critical lung cancer research and support for those in need in our community.
