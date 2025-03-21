24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
How you can participate in the LUNGe Forward 5k

ByMichelle Young WTVD logo
Friday, March 21, 2025 12:26AM
Cancer survivor, volunteer builds victory bell for UNC patients
Lung cancer survivor made it a mission to make an end of treatement bell for patients to ring after realizing the cancer center where he volunteered didn't have one.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration is Saturday, March 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The event focuses on support, awareness, and honoring those affected by lung cancer.

During the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., here's what you can expect:

  • Survivors' Tent
  • Inspiring stage presentations from lung cancer survivors and advocates
  • Inflatable bouncy slide & Kids Zone
  • Local vendors and DJ
  • Kids Dash
  • Onsite Food Truck (Biscuit Haven)

To sign up or donate, visit Triangle.LUNGeForward.org

Monies raised help fund critical lung cancer research and support for those in need in our community.

Featured video is from a previous report

ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the Triangle LUNGe Forward 5k Run, Walk & Celebration.

