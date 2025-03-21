How you can participate in the LUNGe Forward 5k

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle LUNGe Forward 5K Run, Walk & Celebration is Saturday, March 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre.

The event focuses on support, awareness, and honoring those affected by lung cancer.

During the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., here's what you can expect:

Survivors' Tent

Inspiring stage presentations from lung cancer survivors and advocates

Inflatable bouncy slide & Kids Zone

Local vendors and DJ

Kids Dash

Onsite Food Truck (Biscuit Haven)

To sign up or donate, visit Triangle.LUNGeForward.org

Monies raised help fund critical lung cancer research and support for those in need in our community.

ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the Triangle LUNGe Forward 5k Run, Walk & Celebration.