How to watch Trump's 2nd inauguration

Final preparations are underway for President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration. But even before he takes office, Trump is already revealing details about certain executive actions slated for day one.

Final preparations are underway for President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration. But even before he takes office, Trump is already revealing details about certain executive actions slated for day one.

Final preparations are underway for President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration. But even before he takes office, Trump is already revealing details about certain executive actions slated for day one.

Final preparations are underway for President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration. But even before he takes office, Trump is already revealing details about certain executive actions slated for day one.

The world will be watching on Monday as Donald Trump is inaugurated for a second time as president of the United States.

Trump is expected to push forward on his agenda and engage in public celebrations in Washington before settling into office despite freezing weather forcing the ceremony indoors at the last minute.

Workers prepare a carpet with the presidential seal for the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center, Jan. 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Here's what to know about the schedule for the historic day and how to watch on ABC network television broadcasts, ABC News Live and on ABC News Digital.

What time is the inauguration?

The incoming president has traditionally started the morning of Inauguration Day with a service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square followed by a private tea at the White House with the outgoing president and first lady.

Organizers work to move the Inauguration Day swearing-in ceremony into the Capitol Rotunda due to expected frigid weather in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Trump and President Joe Biden will then motorcade to the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in at noon in the Capitol Rotunda.

Following his inaugural address, Trump and first lady Melania Trump will bid the Bidens farewell.

The incoming president and first lady were then set to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House, but Trump has said the parade will now take place inside Capital One Arena as frigid temperatures descend on Washington.

How to watch or livestream

ABC News will have comprehensive coverage of the inauguration throughout the day.

The network's coverage will begin with a special edition of "Good Morning America" at 7 a.m. EST, followed by a day-long special report beginning at 9 a.m. EST and led by "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir from Washington.

Network coverage will include reporting on Trump's visit to the Capitol, the noon swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, an executive-order signing ceremony that afternoon in the Oval Office and the inaugural parade now moved inside to the Capital One Arena.

Viewers can also stream the network's coverage on stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. ABC News Live is available on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV devices, YouTube, Tubi and most other streaming platforms.

Muir will be joined by several ABC News reporters, including ABC News Live "Prime" anchor and "World News Tonight Sunday" anchor Linsey Davis, Chief Washington Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz and Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce.

The coverage can also be streamed on ABCNews.com and connected devices.

ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of the inauguration, rallies, marches and other events starting this weekend. It will feature a live blog, analysis from Karl and a preview from 538 on what Trump might tackle in his first 100 days.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Inauguration Day for President-elect Donald Trump here.