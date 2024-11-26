Hulu and Disney+ bring GMA viewers exclusive early access to Black Friday deals

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Hulu and Disney+ are once again bringing GMA viewers amazing Black Friday deals that kick-off with exclusive early access today.

Starting today, "Good Morning America" viewers will have exclusive early access to subscribing to either Hulu or the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, both for an unbeatable price.

Hulu (with ads) is just 99 cents per month for one year!

Alternatively, the Disney+ and Hulu bundle (with ads) is only $2.99/month for 12 months and gives subscribers access to both platforms' expansive content libraries.

To take advantage of these limited time offers, new and existing subscribers can head to Hulu.com/GMA, now through Dec. 2.

These promotions provide subscribers with yearly savings of more than $90 for the Disney+ and Hulu bundle, and more than $100 for Hulu (with ads), compared to the regular monthly subscription price.

Certain offer terms apply.

Hulu's lineup features award-winning and record-breaking FX series such as "The Bear" and "Sh ō gun," as well as hit Hulu Originals including "Only Murders in the Building," "Tell Me Lies" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." Subscribers can also enjoy festive classics like "Elf," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" and "The Polar Express."

Disney+ offers iconic holiday classics such as "Frozen" and "Home Alone," as well as Lucasfilm's highly anticipated series "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew;" the top animated film of all time, Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2"; the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, "Deadpool & Wolverine" from Marvel Studios; and much more.

Here's what you need to know

"GMA" is offering Disney's Black Friday streaming deals for its viewers. Is that one better than signing up directly through Disney+ or Hulu?

The offers are the same, but "GMA" viewers get a head start with early access to sign up for either of the offers beginning Nov. 26.

Who can sign up for the 'GMA' offer?

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle offer is available to new subscribers and those who canceled their subscription over a month ago. Current Disney Bundle, Hulu, Disney+ or ESPN+ subscribers are not eligible for this offer, including standalone combos or those who subscribe via third-parties. For the Hulu (with ads) offer, those who have not been subscribed to Hulu, including Bundle and Disney+ Basic subscribers, in the past month are eligible to take advantage of this promotion.

Is there a limit on how many people can sign up for the Black Friday promotions?

No. While "GMA" viewers have early access to the offer, the Black Friday offers will be made available to the general public on Nov. 27. There is no limit to how many consumers can take advantage of this promotion.

Where can I sign up for the 'GMA' offer?

"GMA" viewers can sign up at Hulu.com/GMA from Tuesday, Nov. 26, through Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Is there another way to sign up for the Black Friday promotions?

Yes. These offers will be available for all new and eligible returning subscribers starting at 12 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at hulu.com.

Why is the promotion offered earlier for 'GMA' viewers?

We are offering early access on "GMA," which is also part of The Walt Disney Company, to provide "GMA" viewers with an opportunity to be one of the first to sign up for these exciting offers.

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Additional terms apply.

Offer for Disney Bundle Duo Basic plan only (includes Hulu (With Ads) and Disney+ (With Ads)): $2.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $10.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for new and eligible returning Hulu and Disney+ subscribers (who have not been Hulu or Disney+ subscribers in the past 1 month); Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. Additional terms apply.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this station.