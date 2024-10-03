Hulu gives first look at 'Fleeting Lies' from Pedro Almodóvar

First look: Hulu releases the trailer for Pedro Almodóvar's new project, "Fleeting Lies." It streams Oct. 10 on Hulu.

Hulu has released the trailer for "Fleeting Lies," from Pedro Almodóvar.

The Spanish series centers around Lucia, played by Elena Anaya, an executive at a high-tech beauty company.

According to the official synopsis, "One month before her wedding and the day of her supposed big promotion, Lucia is accused of corporate espionage and fired from her job. Suddenly Lucia's life and future take a drastic turn for the worst."

At the same time, Lucia's fiancé Basilio, who is an aspiring writer, has to come to terms with his writer's block. The couple find themselves in a "comical web of lies that will put their relationship at stake," per the synopsis.

Almodóvar, who won two Oscars for writing and directing for his film "Talk To Her," serves as producer on the series.

"Fleeting Lies" will premiere October 10 on Hulu.

