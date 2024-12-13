Human remains found weeks apart near same Wayne County home

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is conducting death investigations after human remains were found weeks apart in the same area.

The first body was discovered just before 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 at a home in the 900 block of Dollard Town Road. The human remains were sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for analysis.

Then on Tuesday, around 2:15 p.m., dispatchers got a call about human remains near the same address.

Patrol deputies and detectives responded and found what appeared to be human remains in the caller's yard. Investigators then searched a wooded area adjacent to the yard and found more human

remains.

The remains were taken to UNC Health Wayne and will be sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.

