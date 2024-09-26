Sandhills communities prepare for possible flooding from Hurricane Helene

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Sandhills have been preparing for the weather -- especially those near lakes and in low-lying neighborhoods prone to flooding.

Some homeowners who spoke to ABC11 said they're still dealing with the effects of the last major storm, Tropical Storm Debby, and that they're working together to protect themselves from Hurricane Helene.

Residents in the Rayconda community are wary of what could happen from Helene because a lakeside roadway there is still busted open because of flooding from Debby last month.

"It doesn't really matter if it's a storm. When it rains hard, the amount of water, stormwater that comes into this lake is enormous," said resident Judy Lee.

That's why one of Lee's neighbors, Alice Sosa, got into the water with her husband to remove underwater boards. Doing that would help reduce water levels and minimize risks of possible flooding that could affect more than 200 households in their neighborhood.

"It does get blocked up, and we're scared of the back wall collapsing like it did during (Hurricane) Matthew, and we won't have the lower lake -- what we have left of it. So that, we would lose both lakes," Sosa said.

Cumberland County Emergency Services isn't just warning against potential flooding, however.

"Today would be a good day to prepare for potential power outages tomorrow. Make sure you've got some cash, gas, chargers, medication," said Gene Booth, the county's emergency services director.

Madison Urbina in Arran Lakes -- another neighborhood vulnerable to flooding -- said she was lucky to live on one of the more elevated streets there. Still, she said her family wasn't taking any chances.

"I think we just stay inside, don't go anywhere," she said.

Cumberland County officials encourage residents there to watch for official alerts so they can stay on top of conditions in their neighborhood.