Wisconsin Republicans propose $10K income tax break for hurricane and wildfire relocations

MADISON, Wis. -- People who lost their homes to Hurricane Helene or California wildfires could get a sizeable tax break to move to Wisconsin.

Republican legislators in the Dairy State have proposed a bill that would give anyone who moves to Wisconsin from North Carolina or Los Angeles County because they were displaced by one of the disasters a $10,000 income tax credit for the 2025 tax year. People who have been convicted of felonies wouldn't be eligible.

The bill's authors, state Rep. Cindi Duchow and state Sen. Dan Feyen, said in memo to their colleagues seeking co-sponsors that the tax credit could draw people to the state and help alleviate chronic workforce shortages, particularly in the health care sector. A task force that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers formed to study Wisconsin's worker shortage released a report in August showing a potential deficit of up to 19,000 registered nurses in the state by 2040 and nearly 32,000 annual openings in the health care field over the next five years.

"Hurricane Helene created massive flooding issues in Appalachia, and the devastating wildfires affecting Los Angeles County have displaced thousands of people from their homes," the lawmakers wrote in their memo. "Many have lost nearly all possessions and will need to rebuild in the wake of this tragedy. Some highly skilled workers may consider or be forced to leave North Carolina or California, so why not incentivize them to settle in Wisconsin?"

Duchow told The Associated Press that she got the idea for the bill after looking at photos of the wildfire destruction and thinking, "Where do these people go?"

The bill makes sense because Wisconsin would offer people displaced by the disasters a safe haven and so many businesses in the state need workers, she said.

The bill's prospects look murky at best.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in an email to The Associated Press that the bill is an interesting concept and that he'd like lawmakers to learn more about how it could boost the state's workforce. A spokesperson for Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu didn't immediately respond to emails.

Evers' spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, also didn't immediately respond to an email asking what the governor might do with the proposal if it reaches his desk. It's unlikely he would sign it into law given the gaping rift that has developed between him and Republican legislative leaders since he first took office in in 2019.

Helene caused widespread damage in parts of the southeastern U.S. in September. More than 230 people died, including at least 106 in North Carolina, according to that state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Wildfires scorched thousands of homes, businesses and cars i n Los Angeles County last month. At least 29 people were killed.

Spokespeople for North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the Wisconsin bill.