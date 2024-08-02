WATCH LIVE

Potential tropical storm system could make its way into North Carolina: Timeline

WTVD logo
Friday, August 2, 2024 4:31PM
NOAA is calling for heavy rainfall that may result in flash flooding across portions of Florida and the southeast this weekend through Wednesday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina could be in the path of a potential tropical cyclone in the beginning of next week.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in Florida and up along the east coast all the way into North Carolina.

Forecasters predict rainfall totals for the Triangle at 4 inches currently.

That could all change depending on the actual path of the system as it moves north.

The Atlantic hurricane season started June 1 and the tropics are already flexing. The first named storm of the season Alberto made landfall Thursday, June 20 near Tampico, Mexico. Weeks later, on July 8, Beryl hit Texas as a Cat 1 before becoming a tropical depression. The storm caused significant damage and flooding.

The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team takes a deep dive into the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season and what you need to know to keep you, your family prepared and safe.
