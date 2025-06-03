Rain chances increase Thursday, low chance of tropical development

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane season just officially started and there is already the chance, albeit small, chance of tropical development off the southeastern Atlantic coast.

A non-tropical low is forecast to form near or offshore in the next 2-3 days.

The low could gradually develop subtropical/tropical characteristics later this week. Odds of development are currently at 10%.

Even if a disturbance doesn't fully form it will increase our rain chances starting Thursday especially south and east of the Triangle.