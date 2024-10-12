Hurricanes and Lightning fans, united by storm devastation, bond over moment of silence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday night's NHL season opener was more than a game. It was about hope and unity; with both Carolina Hurricanes fans and Tampa Bay Lightning fans rebuilding after the recent storms in the past two weeks.

As the teams battled on the ice, ABC11 caught up with a few fans.

"I'm originally from Inglewood, Florida, and Lakeland, Florida," said Marissa Alvarez, a Lightning Fan.

"We lived in Sarasota for 25 years," said Mitch and Linda McKnight. The McKnights now live in Waynesville, and the precious time with family has a deeper meaning, with Hurricane Helene just missing their home.

"We were up on top of the mountain, but down below where all the water was, just devastation," they said.

Amid tragedy, all the fans bonded during a moment of silence before the game.

Before the puck dropped, a nice tribute was held to western North Carolina.

"I got a little teary-eyed, not going to lie, because it does make us think about what's important," Alvarez said. Her family in Florida was hit twice -- first by Helene and then Hurricane Milton. Her grandmother's home experienced flooding.

Lightning fans left a little happier, as Tampa Bay won 4-1, but also knowing there was much more than a game in mind.

"I think it's a really great time to, especially this time of year, to be united," Alvarez said. "I think we're all Americans, and we all go through really tough times. And that's what makes us a great country."