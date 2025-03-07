24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Shots fired into vehicle on I-40, seriously injuring driver, WCSO says

Friday, March 7, 2025 2:20PM
Shots fired into vehicle on I-40 East, investigation underway: police
A viewer who caught the shooting on camera sent the video in to Eyewitness News.

A driver is seriously injured after shots were fired into a vehicle Friday morning on I-40.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. on I-40 East near N. Harrison Avenue. Raleigh Police Department watch commander confirmed it was a car-to-car shooting.

When Wake County deputies arrived, they found a vehicle on the side of the road. A driver was found with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

A viewer who caught the shooting on camera sent the video to Eyewitness News. Glass can be seen scattering.

This is an ongoing investigation. No additional details are available at this time, WCSO said.

