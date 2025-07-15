Millions of undocumented immigrants will no longer be eligible for bond hearings: ICE memo

Immigrants who arrive in the United States illegally will no longer be eligible for a bond hearing, a move that comes as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to keep immigrants who enter the country legally detained, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The new policy change was announced in a memo last week from the acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The memo was described to ABC News.

Before the policy change, immigrants could request a bond hearing before an immigration judge. The extensive new detention policy is also expected to face legal challenges

The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.