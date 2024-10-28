The company is admitting it saves the best video quality for the most popular content.

Instagram confirms it lowers the quality of less popular videos

If you think your Instagram video posts have been blurry lately, you're not wrong.

The head of Instagram recently confirmed the site reduced the quality of posts that get less engagement.

If the number of watches increases, Instagram will re-render the clip to make it look better.

The company says it is exploring ways to inform users of the decrease in video quality.