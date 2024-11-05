24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Israel's Netanyahu dismisses defense minister in surprise announcement

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 6:39PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement.

Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds throughout the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, attend a ceremony marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.
Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP

A previous attempt to fire Gallant in March 2023 sparked widespread street protests against Netanyahu.

The prime minister announced his decision late Tuesday.

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
