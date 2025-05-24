2 men arrested in Virginia in connection with fatal Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in March.

Raleigh police said 32-year-old Anthony Jones and Raysean Calhoun were arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in Virginia on Thursday.

Police said both Jones and Calhoun are being extradited back to Raleigh to face charges for the murder of Jayquan Cobb.

On March 15, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 5300 block of Wayne Street. When officers arrived, they found Cobb with a gunshot wound.

Cobb was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries on March 18.

Jones and Calhoun are facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

