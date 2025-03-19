Man dies days after shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Raleigh on Saturday.

Raleigh police said officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 5300 block of Wayne Street just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Jayquan Montier Cobb with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Cobb later died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Authorities said no suspect is in custody.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

