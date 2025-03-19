24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies days after shooting in Raleigh

WTVD logo
Wednesday, March 19, 2025 8:41PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead following a shooting that happened in Raleigh on Saturday.

Raleigh police said officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 5300 block of Wayne Street just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found 30-year-old Jayquan Montier Cobb with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Cobb later died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Authorities said no suspect is in custody.

Anyone who believes they may have additional information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW