VP Vance to attend Pope Leo's inaugural mass in Rome

Pope Leo on Trump: Prior to being elected, Pope Leo XIV shared messages that appeared to be critical of some Donald Trump administration policies.

Pope Leo on Trump: Prior to being elected, Pope Leo XIV shared messages that appeared to be critical of some Donald Trump administration policies.

Pope Leo on Trump: Prior to being elected, Pope Leo XIV shared messages that appeared to be critical of some Donald Trump administration policies.

Pope Leo on Trump: Prior to being elected, Pope Leo XIV shared messages that appeared to be critical of some Donald Trump administration policies.

United States Vice President JD Vance will travel to Rome for Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Sunday.

Vance, who's formally leading the U.S. delegation, will be accompanied by second lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his wife, Jeanette Rubio.

MORE | Pope Leo shared posts critical of Trump, Vance's immigration policies on social media

US Vice President J.D. Vance arrives at Rome's Botanic Gardens, Saturday, April 19, 2025. AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca

Both Vance and Rubio are Catholic, and Vance's office says he's the first Catholic convert to be vice president.

Vance met Pope Francis, the current pope's predecessor, shortly before the pontiff's death April 21.

MORE | Vice President JD Vance meets with Pope Francis at Vatican Easter Sunday