Actress Aubrey Plaza releases statement following death of husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena

"This is an unimaginable tragedy."

LOS ANGELES -- Aubrey Plaza has issued a statement following the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

News of Baena's death, was confirmed by authorities over the weekend. The film director and screenwriter was 47.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," the statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family said on Monday. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

In this June 19, 2017, file photo, Aubrey Plaza, left, and Jeff Baena arrive at the premiere of "The Little Hours" at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival in Culver City, Calif.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy "Life After Beth," the dark comedy "Joshy" and for co-writing the cult classic "I Heart Huckabees" with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena's death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner on Saturday afternoon said Baena died by suicide.

Jeff Baena arrives at the premiere of "Spin Me Round," Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at The London in West Hollywood, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena's films, including "Life After Beth," "The Little Hours" and "Spin Me Round."

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.