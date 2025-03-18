Jenesis Dockery's family announces lawsuit in 8-year-old's death

The child was shot and killed back in 2023.

The child was shot and killed back in 2023.

The child was shot and killed back in 2023.

The child was shot and killed back in 2023.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family in Fayetteville is expected to speak out nearly two years after the tragic death of an 8-year-old girl.

Jenesis Dockery was at her babysitter's home in Fayetteville when she was shot and killed allegedly by her sitter's 11-year-old child back in 2023.

Now, the family is calling for accountability by announcing their lawsuit against that babysitter, Chrystle Diane Michael, and the gun's owner, Thomas Rosa Michel.

This lawsuit comes just days after lawmakers proposed a bill to the state legislature that punish gun owners who fail to report lost or stolen firearms, if that firearm is used to commit a crime.

Dockery's family says the babysitter was a longtime friend of the family and had cared for Jenesis and her young sister multiple times.

