Hello, I'm Johnny Cash's statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol

Johnny Cash now stands among the most famous politicians, trailblazers and activists of American history as he became the first professional musician to be honored with a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

Congressional leaders from both parties and members of the Cash family were among the several hundred guests who gathered Tuesday for the unveiling of the statue. They shared their memories of a man who grew up on an Arkansas cotton farm and turned a love of music into a decades-long career that gave voice to the struggles and triumphs of everyday Americans.

"Some may ask: Why should a musician have a statue here in the halls of the great American republic?" House Speaker Mike Johnson said at the unveiling ceremony. "The answer is pretty simple. It's because America is about more than laws and politics."

The unveiling of a bronze statue of singer Johnny Cash, created by Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse, in Emancipation Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Each state selects two statues to place within the Capitol. The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled at the Capitol earlier this year. Bates mentored the nine Black children who desegregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

The state's legislature in 2019 voted to replace Arkansas' two prior statues, which depicted little-known figures from the 18th and 19th centuries, with Bates and Cash.

Known as the "The Man in Black," Cash was a vivid storyteller who sang with a deep voice songs like "I Walk The Line," "Ring of Fire," "Jackson" and "A Boy Named Sue." The statue depicts the singer with a guitar slung across his back and a Bible in his hand. Little Rock sculptor Kevin Kresse created the statue.

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said artistic creativity is an important part of the country's growth, and Cash's "substance" and "swagger" inspired generations of artists from every genre imaginable. He quoted singers such as Bob Dylan and Snoop Dogg about Cash's impact.

"He called Johnny Cash a real American gangster. That a compliment from Snoop Doggy Dogg," Jeffries said as the audience laughed. "What a life, what a legend, what a legacy."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led a group of Arkansas lawmakers at the ceremony. She said she grew up in a musical family where "after God and country, came Johnny Cash." She noted how Cash struggled with addiction but went on to perform for prisoners and held a deep religious faith. She described him as a "hymn-singing Christian" who also experienced difficult times.

"When so much in today's world is fake, Johnny Cash was very real," Sanders said.

Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, said her father would have viewed the statue "as the ultimate" honor in his life. She said her father's hard upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and that he loved the idea of America as a place of dreams and refuge.

"This man was a living redemption story," Rosanne Cash said. "He encountered darkness and met it with love."

Cash was born in Kingsland, a tiny town about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Little Rock. He died in 2003 at age 71. His achievements include 90 million records sold worldwide spanning country, rock, blues, folk and gospel. He is among the few artists inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Cash's statue will be the newest added to the Capitol since one from North Carolina depicting the Rev. Billy Graham was unveiled in May.

Associated Press staff writer Andrew DeMillo reported from Little Rock.