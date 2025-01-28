Jonas Brothers head to Disney+ for Christmas movie

Nick, Joe and Kevin will also produce the movie, coming later this year

The Jonas Brothers spoof "Love Actually" to announce their new Christmas movie coming later this year to Disney+.

The holiday season may be over but the Jonas Brothers have Christmas on their minds!

The brothers announced today they're working on a Christmas movie produced by 20th Television that'll premiere during the 2025 holiday season.

"Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie" is the working title. According to the official synopsis, the movie will feature Kevin, Joe and Nick as they "face a series of obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families."

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger ("I Want You Back," "This Is Us," "Love, Simon") serve as writers and producers. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are producers, alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. Jessica Yu ("Quiz Lady," "This Is Us") is directing. Justin Tranter is writing original songs for the film.

The brothers released a video to announce the new project inspired by the famous "Love Actually" cue cards scene.

"Sorry to bother you, but we're making a Christmas movie," the cards read.

You can see it in the video player above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Television, Disney+ and this ABC station.

