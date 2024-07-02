Raleigh-Durham International Airport prepares for record-breaking crowds and long lines

The airport is anticipating a 15% rise in passengers from last year.

The airport is anticipating a 15% rise in passengers from last year.

The airport is anticipating a 15% rise in passengers from last year.

The airport is anticipating a 15% rise in passengers from last year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a busy time this week both on the roads and in the air.

Experts are predicting this year to be record-breaking. According to AAA, over 5.7 million Americans are expected to fly, which is a 7% increase from last year.

By The Numbers

From Tuesday, July 2 to Monday, July 8, Raleigh-Durham International Airport expects around 191,000 passengers, a 15% increase from last year.

Travelers should anticipate large lines. However, some are not intimidated by it.

"We're used to traveling a lot," Mario McCall, a traveler at RDU, said. "We're used to standing in long lines. And, you know, this is our thing."

Here are some travel tips: