Harris interviewing top running mate candidates Sunday, source says

2024 election: Kamala Harris is meeting with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a source said.

2024 election: Kamala Harris is meeting with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a source said.

2024 election: Kamala Harris is meeting with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a source said.

2024 election: Kamala Harris is meeting with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a source said.

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Harris is meeting with top running mate candidates Sunday at her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., according to a source familiar with the matter.

Harris is meeting with at least three leading contenders -- Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, according to the source.

The meetings were earlier reported by The New York Times.

The vetting, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder and his team at the Covington and Burling law firm, has concluded and the process has been turned over to Harris, a source said.

Harris is expected to announce her pick by Tuesday evening, when she and her running mate will appear together for a rally in Philadelphia, kicking off a multi-day blitz through battleground states.

They will make stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

News that the process has now entered this final stage was first reported by the New York Times.