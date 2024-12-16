Woman faces charges after train hits her car on railroad tracks in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing charges after a train hit her car Sunday morning.

It happened close to 1:30 a.m.

55-year-old Kathleen Brees was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer on Shotwell Road near Old Highway 70, according to Clayton police. She ran off the road, crashed and ended up on the railroad tracks.

Brees was able to get out of the car before the train hit it. She was not injured.

She was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

The railroad was closed for three hours while authorities investigated and to inspect the train tracks.

