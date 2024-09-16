2-year-old girl seriously injured after apartment shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old girl was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after getting shot in Charlotte.

It happened in the 5000 block of Evoke Living Lane before 2 a.m.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a deadly weapon call and discovered multiple apartments had been struck by gunfire. They found Leiloni Kinard suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WSOC reported that Leiloni was asleep in her room, police said, when the apartment was struck by gunfire. Bullets entered the living room and both bedrooms, striking Leiloni.

This is an ongoing investigation.

