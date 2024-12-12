Out Magazine's 'Out 100' celebration honors LGBTQ+ trailblazers, including WABC-TV's Sam Champion

Among those honored at the celebration included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cynthia Erivo and WABC-TV's very own, Sam Champion.

NEW YORK -- Hollywood's most influential LGBTQ+ stars hit the red carpet on Wednesday night for Out Magazine's "Out 100" celebration.

The annual event celebrates the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and advocates.

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC's hit show "Abbott Elementary" was honored with the Advocate of the Year award at the event.

WABC-TV's very own, Sam Champion, was also honored during the celebration.

Champion was recently recognized as one of the top educators in the publication's 30th annual "Out 100" list. He talked about what this event means to him on the red carpet.

"To me, I'm just standing on the shoulders of a lot of people who worked very hard to make sure that we wouldn't be punished for being who we are," he said.

The celebration also honored "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo with the Icon of the Year award.