Police officer uses kid's bike to chase down suspect | VIDEO

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, went above and beyond the call of duty when he used a kid's bike to give to pursue a suspect.

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, went above and beyond the call of duty when he used a kid's bike to give to pursue a suspect.

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, went above and beyond the call of duty when he used a kid's bike to give to pursue a suspect.

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, went above and beyond the call of duty when he used a kid's bike to give to pursue a suspect.

A police officer in Lone Tree, Colorado, went above and beyond the call of duty when he used a kid's bike to give to pursue a suspect on Saturday, November 23.

Officer Jacob Tarr of the Lone Tree Police Department was attempting to apprehend a man who allegedly had just committed felony and fled on foot.

Tarr gave chase to the suspect, who jumped multiple fences and stole a child's motorised scooter, authorities said. Luckily for Tarr, he had another mode of transportation.

Tarr's bodycam footage shows him using a child's bicycle and taking off after the suspect, who was stopped by another officer in a police cruiser.

According to a statement released by the City of Lone Tree, the suspect was booked with a charge of felony theft. The suspect also had three outstanding warrants, one of which was for armed robbery.