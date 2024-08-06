First look: Trailer for FX's new comedy 'English Teacher'

The new series premieres Sept. 2 on FX, next day on Hulu

FX released the first look at "English Teacher," created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez. It premieres Sept. 2 on FX, next day on Hulu.

We're getting our first look at the trailer for "English Teacher," a new comedy series on FX.

The show was created by and stars Brian Jordan Alvarez. He plays Evan Marquez, who, according to the official synopsis, "is an Austin high school teacher striving to meet the conflicting needs of students and parents amidst ever-changing rules."

Alongside him in the high school are his best friend Gwen, played by Stephanie Koenig, who's described as "the eager and optimistic history teacher who tends to see the best in people, even when she probably shouldn't." Sean Patton plays the gruff PE teacher Markie Hillridge. Carmen Christopher plays a guidance counselor named Rick. Evan's ex-boyfriend, Malcolm, who's a former teacher at the school, is played by Jordan Firstman. Langston Kerman plays Harry, a new teacher that catches Evan's eye. And Enrico Colantoni plays Principal Grant Moretti, who "wants nothing more than peace and the path of least resistance."

In the trailer, Alvarez's Evan says "This job is important to me, I like watching young kids bloom and grow."

Watch his journey when "English Teacher" premieres Monday, September 2 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

