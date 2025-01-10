Los Angeles fire captain races to save own home, 3 others from Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, California -- Row after row of homes have been destroyed in the Altadena area as the Eaton Fire remains at 3% containment. But on Friday morning four homes stood remarkably untouched on a street where others burned to the ground, thanks to Los Angeles Fire Captain Dan Lievense.

Lievense has lived on the same street for most of his life. He was busy battling the Hurst Fire, but as soon as his shift ended, he rushed home to fight the blaze that was threatening his house and his neighbors.

When he got home, the street was fully involved and his house was next.

"I didn't have a fire engine. It was just me and my brother, who is also a firefighter, (and) my son. We were able to get enough hose to go four houses," he said.

Lievense said his mother lives next door.

Together the men tried to save other homes down the street, but they said the wind got to be too strong.

"I've been to other places where I've seen other firefighters lose their houses, and I've seen interviews. You always think about that, you know the devastation, and you feel so bad for them," Lievense said.

Lievense is now watching for embers that could possible reignite the homes.

"I choose this career to help people and it's sad for me to see this," he said. "You wish you could have done more."

At least five people have died as a result of the Eaton Fire, which has burned nearly 14,000 acres. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

