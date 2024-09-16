72-year-old man dies after his vehicle goes off road, crashes into trees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Raleigh on Sunday.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. Police said Lovelace Burwell Jr., 72, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and County east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he made a slight right onto Poole Road, crossed the center line, and drove into oncoming traffic.

Burwell then side-swiped a 2018 Ford Fusion driving west on Poole Road and went off the road before crashing into several trees.

Burwell was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Fusion were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

ALSO SEE: Man dead after pickup truck crashes into his car in Raleigh