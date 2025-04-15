Gov. Braun signed nine executive orders to improve health in the state.

Soda, candy removed from SNAP benefits under 'Make Indiana Healthy Again' initiative

INDIANAPOLIS -- A new health initiative called "Make Indiana Healthy Again" was launched on Tuesday.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun hosted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to make the announcement.

Braun said he signed nine executive orders to improve the health in the state.

The first executive order removes soda and candy from SNAP benefits, the governor said.

"More SNAP money is spent on sugar drinks and candy than on fruits and vegetables," Braun said. "That changes today."

The state will also begin the "Governor's Fitness Test" in schools to encourage exercise.

In February, President Donald Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

The goal of the Trump administration is to improve "nutrition, physical activity, healthy lifestyles, over-reliance on medication and treatments, the effects of new technological habits, environmental impacts, and food and drug quality and safety."

