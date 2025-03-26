Man dealing with critical injuries from Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Raleigh left one man with critical injuries and no arrests have been made in the case.

At 12:58 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a reported shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators are determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335.

