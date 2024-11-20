NC man dies after being stabbed in chest; charges pending against suspect: Morrisville PD

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and a woman is in custody in connection to a stabbing in Morrisville.
Police say around 2 a.m. they responded to a domestic disturbance all on Athletic Lane and found Zachary Obrian Epps unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A preliminary investigation found that Epps had been stabbed at least once in his chest.
Police say Destinee Unique Baugess is facing charges in the case. She and Epps were in a relationship. The two were visiting friends in Morrisville when things took a deadly turn, according to Morrisville police.
Charges are now pending against Baugess.
No other information has been released at this time.