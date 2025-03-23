Man found with gunshot wounds inside car in Harnett County ditch

When responding to a reported vehicle crash, authorities found a man shot inside a car near Wise Road.

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was found shot inside car in a ditch Sunday morning in Harnett County.

The car was found east of the intersection at Strickland Road when Dunn Emergency Services was responding to a vehicle crash.

A man was inside the car, authorities told ABC11, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a trauma center for treatment. His identity was not released.

Harnett County deputies were called to investigate the shooting, while state troopers are investigating the crash itself.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.