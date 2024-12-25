Man hospitalized after stabbing in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday,

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Academy Street, near Raleigh.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information was immediately released.

