24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Wake County

WTVD logo
Wednesday, December 25, 2024 1:12AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday,

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of Academy Street, near Raleigh.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, and no additional information was immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW