Man injured in deadly Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting on Thursday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to calls about shots fired in the 700 block of North Glendale Drive at 3;22 p.m.

When officers arrived they found gun shell casings in the area. Police said additional calls revealed that the two victims were at a separate location.

Authorities said a 42-year-old man died from his injuries in the 300 block of Commodore Drive.

The second victim, a 47-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to UNC Nash Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.