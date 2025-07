Man seriously injured in daytime Durham shooting, police say

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is fighting for his life after getting shot Saturday afternoon in Durham.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Underwood Avenue.

Authorities discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.