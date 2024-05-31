Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of S Roxboro Street and found a man with a gunshot wound.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured Thursday in a Durham shooting.

He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under active investigation. No further details were immediately released.

