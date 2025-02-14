Man seriously injured after he was hit by vehicle in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday after police said he was hit by a vehicle.

Durham police (DPD) said emergency crews responded to calls about a man with serious injuries in the area of West Main Street near Buchanan Boulevard at around 4:50 a.m.

Investigators later found that Ramona Cristina Grady, 32, of Durham was driving in a 2016 Jeep Renegade on West Main Street near Buchanan Boulevard when the front of her vehicle hit 39-year-old Justin Dean Farmer of Durham, who was in the roadway.

Police said Farmer was taken to Duke University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said neither speed nor impairment is suspected for the driver.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Investigator J.W. Lanier at (919) 560-4935 x29447 or submit information to Durham CrimeStoppers online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling (919) 683-1200. All reports to CrimeStoppers are anonymous and tipsters may be paid a reward of up to $2000.