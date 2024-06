Man injured in Raleigh shooting; no suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday evening.

The Raleigh Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Morgans Mill Court.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no suspect is in custody.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood