Man shot multiple times in Rocky Mount dies from injuries

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was critically injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon later died from his injuries, Rocky Mount Police said.

The 52-year-old victim was taken to ECU Health with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Burton Street.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.