Man shot near Raleigh community center

A man was expected to recover after being shot near the Biltmore Hills Community Center.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting Monday near a community center in Raleigh.

An ABC11 breaking news crew was at the scene on Fitzgerald Drive near the Biltmore Hills Community Center.

Raleigh Police told ABC11 that a man was shot in the knee but was expected to be OK.

Police said there were no suspects in custody.

