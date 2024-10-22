Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson amends damage claim to $25K in CNN lawsuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson amended his lawsuit against CNN, seeking $25,000 in damages.
The amended filing was submitted on Monday.
Robinson and his lawyers announced the lawsuit last week following CNN's bombshell report saying Robinson allegedly posted salacious messages on a pornographic website.
The Republican Gubernatorial candidate has denied those claims. He said last week he is suing CNN for $50 million in damages.
The case is expected to be in court on November 18. This is about two weeks after the election.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Context was added to this report about why Robinson's attorneys amended their complaint to seek a lower amount.