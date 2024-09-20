2 charged in April shooting death of Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been arrested and charged in an April shooting, Durham Police said Friday.

Jamar Beulah, 27, and Jaylen Steele, 24, were arrested in connection with the death of Charles Parker Jr., 26, on April 19.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Miami Boulevard. Parker was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Beulah was charged with second-degree murder. Steele was charged with accessory after the fact (second-degree murder).

They were being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

