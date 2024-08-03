Man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and kidnapping, according to the Durham Police Department.

Michael Arnaz Price-McLaughlin, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree forcible rape, three counts of first-degree forcible sex offense, and three counts of first-degree kidnapping for three separate incidents in 2022.

DPD said Price-McLaughlin contacted three women online, met them in person in Durham, and sexually assaulted each of them at gunpoint

In addition to these charges, the 35-year-old has been charged with robbery using a dangerous weapon.

Michael Arnaz Price-McLaughlin, 35, was arrested in July 2024 and is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

Price-McLaughlin was previously a Durham resident and now living in Raleigh. Raleigh Police Department also charged him with similar crimes.

According to investigators, there could be more victims in the Durham area who have come forward yet.

If anyone has additional information about these cases or other related cases, please contact Investigator R. Armstrong (919) 560-4440 ext. 29325 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.