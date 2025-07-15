Man charged with killing Faith Hedgepeth is facing new drug charges while in jail

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing UNC Student Faith Hedgepeth is facing new charges.

Miguel Salguero Olivares is facing three felony drug charges from an offense that happened in May 2025 while in custody at the Durham County Jail.

Olivares was already in custody while he awaits trial for the 2012 death of Hedgepeth.

He is now charged with felony drug possession of methamphetamine, possession on jail premises, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

Olivares was not in court this morning, instead his attorney appeared on his behalf.

No action on the new charges took place today, however the case was continued.

Olivares is also facing separate charges in the death of 19-year-old UNC Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth in 2012.

In that case he is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sexual offense.

He was arrested nine years after Hedgepeth was found murdered in her apartment.

Olivares's attorney had no comment on today's case. He is due in court on September 9th.