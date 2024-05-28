Military aircraft crashes off of airfield near Albuquerque airport

A military aircraft has crashed off of the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport, the primary international airport in New Mexico, officials said.

The only person on board, the pilot, was conscious and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Two civilians were evaluated at the scene and neither person was transported, fire officials said.

The fire at the scene has been extinguished, officials added.

"Flight operations have resumed, but check with your airline for flight status," airport officials said.

"Grateful for the rapid action of the first responders," Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wrote on social media. "Praying for the pilot."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.